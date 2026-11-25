الحملة تدعو إلى الانتقال من التوعية والتوثيق إلى أفعال ملموسة، وتُختتم في اليوم العالمي لحقوق الإنسان بأولويات مناصرة جماعية تحملها النساء

وطن للأنباء: انطلقت اليوم حملة الـ16 يوماً لمناهضة العنف ضد النساء والفتيات لعام 2026 تحت شعار "وبعدين؟ – And Then What?"، من خلال افتتاح إلكتروني مرتبط بالإطلاق الوطني الذي نظمته وزارة شؤون المرأة في منتزه رام الله. وشارك في الافتتاح صندوق الأمم المتحدة للسكان، وهيئة الأمم المتحدة للمرأة، ومكتب الأمم المتحدة لحقوق الإنسان، في إطار حملة الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة "متحدون لإنهاء العنف ضد المرأة"(UNiTE).

يطرح شعار الحملة لهذا العام سؤالاً مباشراً: بعد سنوات من توثيق العنف والاستماع إلى الشهادات ورفع الوعي، ما الإجراءات الملموسة التي ستتبع ذلك؟ وتسعى الحملة إلى تحويل هذا السؤال إلى التزامات عملية بالحماية والخدمات والمساءلة للنساء والفتيات في قطاع غزة والضفة الغربية، بما فيها القدس الشرقية.

افتُتح الحفل بكلمة منى الخليلي، وزيرة شؤون المرأة، أكدت فيها أن إطلاق الحملة يأتي في ظل الواقع الخاص للنساء الفلسطينيات، والذي يتطلب نظرة شاملة إلى العنف تأخذ في الاعتبار عنف الاحتلال وتداعيات الأعمال العدائية، إلى جانب العنف الاجتماعي والاقتصادي، والمخاطر المتزايدة على النساء والفتيات حيث تتداخل هذه الأشكال من العنف.

وأوضحت الخليلي أن اختيار منتزه رام الله لإطلاق الحملة يحمل دلالات وطنية ورمزية عميقة؛ فقد تعرّض المنتزه مراراً لاعتداءات المستوطنين، "ونعود إليه اليوم لنؤكد تمسكنا بأرضنا وحقنا في الوجود والحياة في فضاءاتنا العامة، ولنقول إن العنف والترهيب لن ينتزعا إرادتنا أو حضورنا". وأضافت أن إطلاق الحملة من هذا المكان رسالة مقاومة وصمود، تؤكد أن حماية النساء تعني أيضاً حماية حقهن في الحياة والأمان والحركة والمشاركة في الفضاء العام. وشددت على أن شعار "العدالة للنساء… ولا إفلات من العقاب" ليس شعاراً موسمياً، بل موقف سياسي وحقوقي واضح يتطلب مساءلة الاحتلال عن الجرائم والانتهاكات المرتكبة بحق النساء والفتيات، ومعالجة العنف الاجتماعي بجميع أشكاله.

وشددت الوزيرة على أن إنهاء العنف ضد النساء التزام وطني وحكومي وأولوية للحكومة الفلسطينية، وليس مجرد استجابة لظاهرة اجتماعية أو حملة موسمية. وأكدت أن الحكومة تعمل على مراجعة السياسات والتشريعات والإجراءات التي تتعارض مع حقوق النساء وتطويرها، لضمان المساواة وعدم التمييز وصون كرامة النساء والفتيات، وفي مقدمتها استكمال مسودة قانون أحوال شخصية فلسطيني عصري وموحد يحمي حقوق النساء والأطفال ويعزز العدالة داخل الأسرة. وأكدت ضرورة وجود منظومة وطنية تتجاوز التدخل بعد وقوع العنف إلى الوقاية منه، ومعالجة أسبابه الجذرية، وحماية الناجيات، وضمان عدم إفلات مرتكبيه من العقاب، من خلال شراكة وطنية حقيقية وتكامل الأدوار بين الحكومة ومؤسساتها ومنظمات المجتمع المدني والشركاء الدوليين.

وقال السيد نيستور أووموهانغي، ممثل صندوق الأمم المتحدة للسكان في فلسطين، متحدثاً نيابةً عن المنسق المقيم للأمم المتحدة ومنسق الشؤون الإنسانية: «إنهاء العنف ضد النساء والفتيات في فلسطين مسؤولية جماعية تتشاركها منظومة الأمم المتحدة والشركاء الإنسانيون والمؤسسات والمجتمعات. ولا يمكن أن تنتظر الحماية والخدمات الأساسية».

وأشار أووموهانغي إلى أن النزوح والدمار واكتظاظ مراكز الإيواء وتضرر الخدمات في غزة قد عمّقت مخاطر الحماية التي تواجه النساء والفتيات، فيما تؤثر القيود على الحركة وعنف المستوطنين والتهجير في الضفة الغربية، بما فيها القدس الشرقية، على سلامة النساء ووصولهن إلى الخدمات وأمنهن الاقتصادي. وقال: "يجب الإجابة عن سؤال "وبعدين؟" بالتزامات ملموسة وحماية أقوى ومساءلة مستدامة». وأضاف: «سلامة النساء غير قابلة للتفاوض. وحقوقهن ليست خياراً. وحمايتهن لا تحتمل الانتظار".

وقالت السيدة كيتلين تشيتندن، نائبة الممثلة الخاصة لهيئة الأمم المتحدة للمرأة في فلسطين: "صمود النساء الفلسطينيات استثنائي، لكن الصمود لا يمكن أن يكون بديلاً عن الحماية أو الحقوق أو العدالة. ولا يمكن تأجيل حماية حقوق النساء إلى أن يستقر الوضع الإنساني أو تنتهي الأزمة".

وأضافت: "وبعدين؟ يجب أن تكون إجابتنا عملاً مستداماً لتعزيز الحماية والنهوض بالمساءلة ودعم سبل الوصول إلى العدالة، بما يضمن بقاء حقوق النساء والفتيات وكرامتهن وأصواتهن في صميم جهودنا الجماعية.

نتقاسم جميعاً المسؤولية عن ضمان أن تتمكن النساء والفتيات من العيش دون عنف، والوصول إلى الدعم الذي يحتجنه، والمشاركة الكاملة والمتساوية في تشكيل مجتمعاتهن ومستقبلهن.

ومن خلال هذه الحملة العالمية، يجب أن نتحد لإنهاء العنف ضد النساء والفتيات: ضمان العدالة، وحماية الناجيات، وإنهاء الإفلات من العقاب".

وقالت مي الشيخ، المتحدثة باسم مكتب الأمم المتحدة لحقوق الإنسان في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة:

"وبعدين؟ المساءلة، وإنهاء الاحتلال، وتقرير المصير. وهذا يرتبط بحقوق النساء وحمايتهن من العنف بقدر ارتباطه بأي مسألة أخرى قد نناقشها اليوم". "إن حرمان أمة وشعب من حق تقرير المصير ينعكس أيضاً بشكل حاد في الحياة اليومية للنساء والرجال؛ في قرار تناول الطعام أو ادخاره للأطفال، والبقاء أو الفرار، والعمل أو عدم العمل، والذهاب إلى المدرسة أو جلب المياه، وعبور حاجز رغم المخاطر أو العودة إلى المنزل. وعندما تكون هذه هي الخيارات المتاحة للنساء، فإن وصف الحياة بأنها «"سجن" ليس مبالغة".

وشهد الافتتاح أيضاً مشاركة انتصار الوزير، رئيسة الاتحاد العام للمرأة الفلسطينية، التي أكدت أن حماية النساء الفلسطينيات حق، وأن ضمان حمايتهن واجب. ودعت إلى اتخاذ إجراءات دولية ملموسة لحماية النساء الفلسطينيات من الانتهاكات المرتكبة في سياق الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وتعزيز آليات الحماية الوطنية، والإسراع في إقرار وإصدار قانون حماية الأسرة من العنف. كما شارك في الفعالية ممثلات وممثلو المؤسسات الشريكة ونساء عرضن تجاربهن وأولوياتهن.

وبُثّ الافتتاح مباشرة عبر تلفزيون الفجر ومنصاته الرقمية، وصفحات إذاعة 24FM على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ووكالتي صدى نيوز والاقتصادي، إضافةً إلى شاشات عرض عامة في رام الله وجنين.

وعلى مدار الأيام الستة عشر، تنظم المؤسسات الشريكة، ومنها المؤسسات التي تقودها نساء ومؤسسات الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، أنشطة ونقاشات تفضي إلى توصيات مناصرة عملية تُقدَّم في ختام الحملة يوم 10 كانون الأول/ديسمبر، اليوم العالمي لحقوق الإنسان.



PRESS RELEASE | FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

"And Then What?": UN and Partners Launch the 2026 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence

The campaign calls for moving from awareness to concrete action, culminating on Human Rights Day with women's collective advocacy priorities

Ramallah, 25 November 2026 – The 2026 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign was launched today under the theme "And Then What? – وبعدين؟", through an online opening linked to the national launch led by the Ministry of Women's Affairs at Ramallah Park. The opening brought together UNFPA, UN Women and the UN Human Rights Office, as part of the UN Secretary-General's UNiTE to End Violence against Women campaign.

This year's theme asks a direct question: after years of documenting violence, listening to testimonies and raising awareness, what concrete action will follow? The campaign seeks to turn that question into practical commitments to protection, services and accountability for women and girls in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The ceremony opened with remarks by H.E. Mona Al-Khalili, Minister of Women's Affairs, who stressed that the campaign is launched amid the particular reality of Palestinian women, which requires a comprehensive view of violence that takes into account the violence of the occupation and the consequences of the hostilities, alongside social and economic violence, and the heightened risks to women and girls where these overlap.

Al-Khalili explained that choosing Ramallah Park for the launch carries deep national and symbolic meaning: the park has repeatedly been attacked by settlers, "and we return to it today to affirm our attachment to our land and our right to exist and live in our public spaces, and to say that violence and intimidation will not take away our will or our presence." She added that launching the campaign from this place is a message of resistance and steadfastness, affirming that protecting women also means protecting their right to life, safety, movement and participation in public space. She stressed that the slogan "Justice for Women… No Impunity" is not a seasonal slogan but a clear political and rights-based position, requiring the occupation to be held accountable for crimes and violations against women and girls, and all forms of social violence to be addressed.

The Minister emphasized that ending violence against women is a national and governmental commitment and a priority for the Palestinian Government, not merely a response to a social phenomenon or a seasonal campaign. She affirmed the Government's work to review and develop policies, legislation and procedures that conflict with women's rights, to guarantee equality and non-discrimination and protect the dignity of women and girls, foremost among them finalizing a draft of a modern, unified Palestinian personal status law that protects the rights of women and children and strengthens justice within the family. She stressed the need for a national system that goes beyond intervening after violence occurs, to preventing it, addressing its root causes, protecting survivors and ensuring perpetrators do not escape punishment, through a genuine national partnership and complementary roles between the government and its institutions, civil society organizations and international partners.

Speaking on behalf of the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Nestor Owomuhangi, UNFPA Representative in Palestine, said: "Ending violence against women and girls in Palestine is a collective responsibility across the UN system, humanitarian partners, institutions and communities. Protection and essential services cannot wait."

Owomuhangi noted that in Gaza, displacement, destruction, overcrowded shelters and damaged services have deepened the protection risks faced by women and girls, while in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, movement restrictions, settler violence and displacement affect women's safety, access to services and economic security. "The question 'And Then What?' must be answered with concrete commitments, stronger protection and sustained accountability," he said. "Women's safety is not negotiable. Their rights are not optional. And their protection cannot wait."

Ms. Caitlin Chittenden, Deputy Special Representative of UN Women Palestine, said: "Palestinian women's resilience is extraordinary, but resilience cannot substitute for protection, rights or justice. Protecting women's rights cannot be postponed until the humanitarian situation stabilizes or the crisis ends."

She added: “And Then What? Our answer must be sustained action to strengthen protection, advance accountability and support pathways to justice, ensuring that the rights, dignity and voices of women and girls remain at the centre of our collective efforts.

Together, we share a responsibility to ensure that women and girls can live free from violence, access the support they need and participate fully and equally in shaping their communities and their future.

Through this global campaign, we must UNiTE to End Violence against Women and Girls: ensure justice, protect survivors and end impunity.”

Ms. Mayy El Sheikh, Spokesperson of the UN Human Rights - Palestine, said:

"And then what?, accountability, ending occupation, and self-determination. This is as much about women’s rights and protecting them from violence as anything we could discuss today." "Denial of self-determination for a nation and a people is something that is also felt acutely in the everyday lives of individual women and men; in the decision to eat or save the food for children, stay or flee, work or not work, go to school or fetch water, brave a checkpoint or turn around and go home. When this is the field of choices available to women, calling life a “prison” is not an exaggeration."

The opening also featured Ms. Intisar Al-Wazir, President of the General Union of Palestinian Women, who emphasized that protecting Palestinian women is a right and ensuring their protection is a duty. She called for concrete international action to protect Palestinian women from violations committed in the context of the Israeli occupation, stronger national protection mechanisms, and the swift enactment of the Family Protection from Violence Law. The event also brought together partner representatives and women speakers who shared their experiences and priorities.

The opening was broadcast live on Al Fajr TV and its digital platforms, 24FM's social media pages, Sada News and Al Eqtisadi, as well as on public screens in Ramallah and Jenin.

Over the 16 days, partners, including women-led organizations and organizations of persons with disabilities, will hold activities and discussions leading to practical advocacy recommendations, to be presented at the campaign's close on 10 December, Human Rights Day.