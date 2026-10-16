مركز كارتر يأسف لتأجيل الانتخابات التشريعية يدعو لاتخاذ خطوات عاجلة لضمان مصداقيتها

وطن للأنباء: أعرب مركز كارتر عن أسفه لقرار تأجيل الانتخابات التشريعية الفلسطينية من 28 تشرين الثاني/نوفمبر المقبل إلى 11 أيلول/سبتمبر 2027، داعيا إلى اتخاذ خطوات عاجلة لضمان إجراء انتخابات وطنية ذات مصداقية، ومحملا إسرائيل والمجتمع الدولي مسؤوليات محددة لتهيئة الظروف التي تمكّن الفلسطينيين من ممارسة حقهم الديمقراطي.

وقال المركز، المعروف بمراقبة الانتخابات حول العالم، في بيان وصل لوطن نسخة عنه، إن الفلسطينيين في الأراضي المحتلة حُرموا على مدى عشرين عاما، بسبب التأجيلات المتكررة والعراقيل المختلفة، من حقهم في اختيار ممثليهم، مؤكدا أن الانتخابات ضرورة لإعادة بناء السلطة التشريعية، واستعادة ثقة الجمهور بالمؤسسات الوطنية، ووضع الأساس السياسي لدولة فلسطينية مستقبلية.

ودعا المركز القيادة الفلسطينية إلى إطلاق حوار وطني شامل وموثوق، تشارك فيه الأحزاب السياسية ومؤسسات المجتمع المدني والنساء والشباب والقيادات المحلية والمواطنون، بهدف وضع خارطة طريق عملية للتحضير للانتخابات.

كما طالب بتوسيع التمثيل في الهيئات الفلسطينية، بما فيها المجلس الوطني، وبحث ضم الفصائل التي تلتزم بالاتفاقيات والمبادئ الدولية إلى منظمة التحرير الفلسطينية، إلى جانب تهيئة بيئة انتخابية حرة وتنافسية، تضمن حماية حرية التجمع والتعبير والأمن الشخصي للفلسطينيين.

وشدد المركز على ضرورة مواصلة الاستعدادات العملية للانتخابات التشريعية والرئاسية، بما يشمل تجديد سجل الناخبين في قطاع غزة، بما يضمن تمكين جميع المؤهلين من المشاركة في الاقتراع.

وفي ما يتعلق بمسؤوليات إسرائيل، ذكّر المركز بأنها، بصفتها القوة القائمة بالاحتلال، تتحمل التزامات بموجب القانون الدولي في الأراضي الفلسطينية كافة، بما فيها قطاع غزة والقدس الشرقية.

وطالبها بوقف هجماتها العسكرية على قطاع غزة وسحب قواتها منه، لتوفير بيئة أمنية ملائمة للعملية الانتخابية، واتخاذ خطوات للحد من التوسع الاستيطاني وعنف المستوطنين في الضفة الغربية.

كما دعاها إلى رفع القيود التي تعيق إدارة العملية الانتخابية والنشاط السياسي، وتحد من حريات التنقل والتجمع وتكوين الجمعيات، والسماح بدخول الطواقم والمواد اللازمة للتحضيرات الانتخابية إلى قطاع غزة.

ودعا المركز المجتمع الدولي إلى توظيف نفوذه الدبلوماسي لضمان تمكين الفلسطينيين من الاقتراع بأمان ودون خشية من العنف، والضغط على إسرائيل لوقف عنف المستوطنين، والحد من انتشار الحواجز، وسحب قواتها من غزة، ومعالجة العقبات التي تعيق مشاركة الناخبين.

وطالب كذلك بالحصول على تعهدات صريحة من جميع الأطراف بقبول النتائج الفعلية للانتخابات واحترامها.

وختم مركز كارتر بيانه بالتأكيد على أن انتخابات عام 2027 قد تشكل فرصة تاريخية لبدء إعادة توحيد الضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة تحت سلطة واحدة، لكنه شدد على أن تحقيق ذلك مرهون بتوافر الظروف التي تتيح للفلسطينيين ممارسة حقوقهم الديمقراطية بسلام وبشكل كامل.

وفيما يلي بيان مركز كارتر كما وصل لوطن:

The Carter Center Calls for Concrete Steps Toward Credible Palestinian National Elections

ATLANTA (Oct. 15, 2026) — The Carter Center regrets the decision to postpone the Nov. 28 Palestinian Legislative Council elections to Sept. 11, 2027. For two decades, electoral delays and various impediments have prevented Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories from choosing their elected representatives, the most fundamental function of democracy.

The elections are critical to reconstituting the Palestinian legislative branch, renewing public trust in national institutions, and establishing the political foundation of a future Palestinian state.

Looking forward, immediate steps should be taken to:

Ensure that any national dialogue remains inclusive and credible by engaging political parties, civil society, women, youth, community leaders, and citizens in a concrete roadmap for electoral preparations.

Broaden representation within Palestinian governing bodies, including the Palestinian National Council, and the potential expansion of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to include political factions that commit to international agreements and principles.

Ensure an environment conducive to competitive, inclusive, and genuine democratic elections by protecting Palestinians’ freedoms of assembly and expression, and personal security.

Advance concrete preparations for legislative and presidential elections, including renewed voter registration in Gaza, so that all eligible Palestinian voters can participate.

Israel, as the occupying power, has distinct responsibilities under international law across the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. It should take immediate steps to:

Halt military attacks in Gaza and withdraw its troops to allow for a proper security environment. In the West Bank, take steps to reduce settlement expansion and settler violence.

Address restrictions that impede the administration of elections, political activities, and the fundamental freedoms of movement, assembly, and association.

Allow access for the staff and materials needed for electoral preparations in Gaza.

In addition, the international community should use its diplomatic influence to help ensure Palestinians have the chance to vote in safety, without the fear of violence. It should call on Israel to stop settler violence, reverse the proliferation of checkpoints, and withdraw its military from Gaza. It should also address obstacles to voter participation and secure firm commitments from all sides to accept genuine election results.

The 2027 elections will be a historic opportunity to begin the reintegration of the West Bank and Gaza under a single governing authority – but only if the conditions are in place for the people of Palestine to fully and peacefully exercise their democratic rights.